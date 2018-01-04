PM Hun Sen Makes 11 Official Visits to Foreign Countries in 2017

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen made and joined 11 official visits and summits in 2017. During the visit, the premier always met Cambodian citizens and investors abroad to attract investment to Cambodia.

List of the visit:

– January 17: PM Hun Sen participated in the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

– April 29: PM Hun Sen participated in the 30th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines.

– May 13-17: PM Hun Sen participated in the Belt and Road Initiatives Summit and made an official visits to the People’s Republic of China.

– August 6-9: PM Hun Sen made an official visit to Japan.

– August 12: PM Hun Sen made a visit to Lao to discuss the border conflict.

– September 11-13: PM Hun Sen participated in 14th China-ASEAN Expo in Naning, Guangxi province, China.

– October 5-7: PM Hun Sen participated in the 50th anniversary on throne of Sultan in Brunei.

– October 26: PM Hun Sen participated in the cremation ceremony of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Thailand.

– November 10: PM Hun Sen participated in the Informal Dialogue with the leaders of APEC and ASEAN in Vietnam.

– November 12-14: PM Hun Sen participated in 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in the Philippines.

– December 2: PM Hun Sen led high ranking delegates to participate in high level dialogue with Communist Party of China and other political parties from across the world.

