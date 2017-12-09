PM Hun Sen: Make Sure Tourism Sector Does Not Violate Culture

Source: FN

Following the nomination as the “Ambassador of the World for Tourism and Sustainable Development”, Prime Minister Hun Sen on Saturday said that tourism sector should not violate culture, meaning that the World Heritage such as the temples of Angkor Wat, Preah Vihear and Sambo Prei Kok are not to be abusive.

PM Hun Sen told all relevant institutions and citizens to respect and abide by the requirements of UNESCO.

“I would like to say that we have to do everything to preserve all these historical legacies and not to violate the conditions set by UNESCO, otherwise, what we have already entered into as a World Heritage may lose its properties,” said the premier.

Angkor Wat temple was registered as the World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1992, while Preah Vihear Temple was on 7 July 2008, and Sambo Prei Kok was on July 08, 2017, respectively.

