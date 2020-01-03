PM Hun Sen to Lead Rescue Operation in Kep’s Collapsed Building

Source: FN

Strongman Hun Sen, Cambodia’s prime minister, announced he will travel to Kep to lead a rescue mission at the collapsed building, according to his Facebook post Friday evening.

An under-construction building in the coastal province Kep of the Kingdom’s south collapsed around 4:30 pm on 3 January 2020.

As of 6:30 p.m, authorities have rescued 13 victims, while approximately 20-30 workers were reportedly trapped in the rubble building, according to Kep Police Chief Pen Dara.

Related posts