PM Hun Sen to Lead Cambodian Delegation to Attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia will lead a high-level delegation to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit to be held in Singapore on 27-28 April 2018, at the invitation of His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore and chair of the summit, according to the Press Release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia (MoFA) on Tuesday.

“The 32nd ASEAN Summit under the theme “Resilient and Innovative ASEAN” will reflect the core approaches taken by ASEAN in order to remain relevant as the trusted regional body in the maintainence and promotion of peace, stability, and prosperity,” MoFA wrote.

