PM Hun Sen: Law on Access to Information to Complete in 2020

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that the law on access to information must be completed and approved by the legislature by 2020, as it has been drafted and reviewed for many years.

Prime minister addressed at the 4th annual meeting with approximately 5,000 journalists on Tuesday evening, 14 January 2020.

He said that the draft law on access to information prepared by the Ministry of Information is now being reviewed by the Ministry of Justice regarding penalties for violating the laws. Hence, it should not take long to arrive at the cabinet.

The premier stressed that all journalists must fight against any social inactivity and corruption in order to show Cambodia’s transparency.

He urged the media to transform from analog to digital system; and called on journalists to enhance their knowledge and professional ethics through workshops and trainings.

