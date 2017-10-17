PM Hun Sen Lauds Cambodia-Singapore Relationship

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and relations between Cambodia and Singapore.

While receiving visiting Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this afternoon, the Cambodian premier said he is proud of the good relations and cooperation between the two ASEAN countries, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The Cambodian leader also voiced his strong support to Singapore’s Initiative for ASEAN integration, which has given a lot of benefits to Cambodia, especially in human resource development.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan spoke highly of Cambodia’s progress and reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to further strengthen its cooperation with Cambodia.

Both countries have so far enjoyed good cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, and culture as well as the cooperation under the framework of ASEAN, he added.

Singaporean investors who are optimistic of peace and stability in the Kingdom, ranked fifth among the top ten foreign investors in the country, he said.

H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan is on an official visit in Cambodia on Oct. 17-18. This morning, he held a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn, and after that both sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the two ministries on Political Consultations.

