PM Hun Sen: Kratie to Have New Bridge, Connects to Kompong Thom and Siem Reap

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to build a new bridge in Kratie to connect people of Kratie to Kompong Thom to Siem Reap, speaking at the inauguration of Kratie University on Wednesday with the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Xiong Bo.

According to the premier, the bridge construction will start in 2019. He hoped that Kratie people will continue to vote for the Cambodian People’s Party so that the bridge can be completed.

So far, the concessional loans from China has helped Cambodia build eight bridges across Mekong River.

Despite the excessive assistance from China, many people have expressed concerns over the booming of Chinese presences in Cambodia.

The premier stated that the growing investment and Chinese people in Cambodia are not a concern.

“Cambodia welcomes 1.2 million Chinese tourists and many investors every year which contribute greatly to the income of Cambodia,” Prime Minister stated adding that “Cambodia attracts huge investment, but our human capital could not fully respond to the demand and that Cambodia needs to bring technical and specialized workers to Cambodia”.

