Source : FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen informed compatriots that kidney transplant could be operated safely in Phnom Penh’s Ketomealea Hospital, addressing Monday at the graduation ceremony of medical students.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform you all that kidney surgery can be operated in Cambodia’s Ketomealea Hospital without the needs to spend much in hospital abroad,” said the premier.

“Do not be hopeless if you do not have money. If your relatives can donate kidney, you can seek assistance from Ketomealea Hospital,” he added.

Our kidneys may be small, but they perform many vital functions that help maintain our overall health, including balancing our body fluid, salts and minerals while discarding the wastes from our blood. They also produce a hormone that tells our body to make red blood cells. They serve us 24/7 in spite of all the tortures and torments we hurled on them, day after day. We should be taking good care of them. Instead, we have almost always forgotten this pair of organs that are always doing their best for our well being and survival, according to experienced expat specialist generalist (Family Physician) of BH Clinic, Phnom Penh.

Chan Sovandy, the vice president of the Cambodia Association of Nephrologists, told VOA that the prevalence of kidney disease in Cambodia was rising rapidly due to the increases in diabetes and high blood pressure leading to kidney problems.

In 2017, there were about 600 patients in Cambodia undergoing dialysis, a 10 to 20 percent increase from 2016, according to Dr. Sovandy.

Related posts