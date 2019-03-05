PM Hun Sen Keen on More Women in Leadership Roles

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen encouraged all ministries to promote women to various leadership positions, speaking to celebrate International Women’s Rights Day on Tuesday where he co-chaired with his wife Bun Rany Hun Sen at Koh Pich.

“I want to see women playing roles as leaders, not just occupy positions at the ministry,” the Premier stated.

“Women these days are capable; they can be director or director-general. Among the four or five deputy director-generals, at least there shall be two women,” he added.

Last year, the Strongman also requested for the increase women roles in army, military police and National Police to promote gender equality.

According to Prime Minister, at least 91 women have joined politics; some were promoted deputy prime minister, senior minister, minister, secretary of state and undersecretary of state at each ministry as well as provincial and district governors.

Prime Minister also urged ministers from all ministries to meet women at least twice per annum to listen to women’s voices for better governances, and promote rights of women.

The Cambodian National Council for Women (CNCW) just held their annual meeting on 18 February 2019. Established on 14 February 2001, CNCW is the mechanism for coordinating and providing advice to the Royal Government of Cambodia on matters related to the promotion of Cambodian women’s status, roles, and welfare of women to reduce and eliminate of all forms of discrimination against women.

Her Majesty the Queen is the Honorary President, Prime Minister the Honorary Vice-President, and Minister of Women’s Affairs is the President.

According to a report from the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, women now represent nearly 50 percent of all civil servants.

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

