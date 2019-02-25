PM Hun Sen Keen on Counter Terrorism to Ensure Peace for Tourists

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has called for joint efforts to combat terrorism to ensure peace in the kingdom, particularly at tourist destinations nationwide.

The appeal was made at the 7th National Clean City 2019 under the Theme “Clean City; City Feels the Warmth” at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel on Monday.

“I keen on protect peace, political and social stability and to prevent terrorism in Cambodia for the sake of tourism. No tourists would come to a chaotic country,” says Premier Hun Sen.

“Not only peace at tourist sites, a village, a factory, hotel, and enterprise shall be prosperous,” he added.

Visiting approximately 900,000 workers at over 1,000 factories, the Strongman of Cambodia encouraged workers to live in harmony with one another, and called for no gangsters, no drugs, no HIV/AIDS.

Prime Minister Hun Sen recalled that in he was held accountable for the tragedy on 26 July 1994 which resulted in the deaths of Mark Slater, a Briton, David Wilson of Australia and Jean Michel Braquet, a Frenchman who visited Cambodia as tourists.

The Premier also urged for development of infrastructure and making promotional videos of Cambodian tourist sites to attract more tourists to the kingdom.

In 2018, Cambodia experienced the third largest increase in international tourists in ASEAN, behind only Vietnam and Indonesia, according to data recently released by the Ministry of Tourism.

Tourism Minister Thong Khon said at the event this morning that Cambodia welcomed 6.2 million international tourists in 2018, an increase of 11 per cent compared to last year, which brought USD 4 billion in revenue to the kingdom. She expects 10 million international tourists in 2025 and up to 15 million in 2030.

Cambodia has three world heritage sites, namely Angkor Archeological park in northwestern Siem Reap province; Preah Vihear Temple in northwestern Preah Vihear province; and Sambor Prei Kuk archeological site in central Kampong Thom province.

The Kingdom also has pristine coastline stretching 450 km in four provinces in the southwest, including Koh Kong, Sihanoukville, Kampot and Kep.

