PM Hun Sen to Journalists: “Do Not Violate Rights of Others, Do Not Distort the Truth”

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged journalists to embrace a new slogan, “do not violate rights of other people, do not distort the truth” in order to enhance their professionalism.

The premier presided over the annual meeting with journalists on Tuesday evening, 14 January, attended by nearly 5,000 journalists at Diamond Island, organized by the Ministry of Information.

2020 marks the 4th Hun Sen-journalists meeting — a significant forum to listen and provide feedback on media sector.

The premier expressed his belief that if Cambodian journalists adhere to the aforementioned slogan, they will save themselves from lawsuits and prosecution and fulfill their professionalism.

He also appealed to all journalists to help maintain peace.

“Without peace, all media outlets and broadcasting stations will be closed,” he underlined.

