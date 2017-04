Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen presided over the opening of Samdech Techo Award Golf Tournament at Angkor Golf Resort, Siem Reap on Wednesday.

The tournament had 140 players from 20 countries. Five ambassadors to Cambodia also joined the tournament.

The premier will preside over the Winners Award Ceremony of Samdech Techo Golf Tournament in the afternoon at Angkor Palace Spa and Resort.

