PM Hun Sen Issues Ultimatum for Laos to Withdraw Troops from Cambodia’s Territory by Aug. 17

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has issued an ultimatum to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to withdraw its troops without condition from the Cambodian territory, not later than Aug. 17, 2017.

The Cambodian premier gave the six-day ultimatum while presiding over the official nomination of H.E. Dr. Sok Touch as President of the Royal Academy of Cambodia held at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, a group of Lao armed forces crossed the Sekong River into Cambodia’s territory by boat in April to stop Cambodia from building a road along the border in Stung Treng, a northeastern province bordering with Attapeu province of Laos.

The Cambodian side asked its Lao counterpart at different levels to withdraw the troops several times, but the Lao side seemed ignoring this request. “If necessary, I will fly to talk with my Lao counterpart about this troop withdrawal,” said the Cambodian premier.

Cambodia does not want war, but we need to protect our territory, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also appealed to all his compatriots not to worry when they see the deployment of Cambodian troops who will be sent to Stung Treng province.

On Aug. 2, Prime Minister Hun Sen sent a letter to his Lao counterpart H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, asking the Lao side to withdraw its troops from the area near O’ Alay and O’ Ta Ngav area, at Stung Treng-Attapeu border. But he has not so far received any reply from the Lao side.

