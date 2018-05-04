PM Hun Sen Issues a Letter on World Press Freedom Day

Source:FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen released a message on Thursday regarding media ethics to celebrate World Press Freedom Day “Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law” with national and international journalists working on media in Cambodia and across the world.

The Freedom Day aims to promote freedom of press with quality, justice, and ethics to foster media role in the democratic societies.

Prime Minister said that media is an indispensable partner of the Royal Government.

World Press Freedom Day “Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law” is crucially important for the Royal Government of Cambodia, as the Kingdom favors media to be dynamic, effective, just, accountable, and neutral to provide accurate news, reflecting the reality.

The premier added that media shall dare to speak the truth and constructively criticize to promote democracy; and build a society with justice, the rule of law, peace and sustainable development, which are the will and visions of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

According to the letter, in promoting press freedom and the rule of law, the Royal Government has strictly upheld two principles, including (1) press freedom without inspection, and (2) foreigners’ rights to own media outlet, ensured by the Kingdom’s constitution and law on media. In this sense, Cambodia is considered a freer country of press than other democratic countries in ASEAN. With wide freedom of press, Cambodia has 6,000 national and international journalists registered at the Ministry of Information working freely in this small nation.

The premier appreciated the hardwork of journalists in disseminating information to people to keep themselves updated timely with local and international situations in the field of politics, economics, and other social issues related to people’s daily lives.

Regarding the July’s election, the premier urged journalists to uphold justice in disseminating true information to ensure political climate and election process be free, fair, and just and that the election result be acceptable by all involving parties, reflecting the genuine will of people in order to achieve sustainable peace.

He also urged the press to avoid broadcasting misleading, fabricating and inciting news which results in discrimination against race, religion, and political tendency; and avoid publications that led to public disorder, national disunity, and wars with foreigners.

He encouraged journalists whether working in Cambodia or abroad to uphold media ethics and professionalism; to further build their capacities in analyzing national and international events in response to rapid global changes.

