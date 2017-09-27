PM Hun Sen Invites US Ambassador to Visit Chemical Bomb Sites

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen asked U.S Ambassador to Cambodia, William A. Heidt, to visit two U.S chemical bomb sites in Svay Rieng province.

The premier also asked the US to consider the problem of the remaining bombs dropped by U.S during the war, which weighed nearly 3 million tons, not just about collecting U.S debt and soldiers’ remains.

The invitation was made during Prime Minister visited more than 10,000 workers from factories in Meanchey district on Wednesday.

He expected that the US ambassador would consider the issue of chemical weapons in Svay Rieng as well as other American bombs buried in Cambodian territory.

Meanwhile, Heng Ratana, the Director General of CMAC, said that CMAC will discuss with the chemical authority of the Ministry of National Defense to launch the operation on the removal of U.S chemical bombs in Svay Rieng province.

He added that during the operation, the residents might be evacuated for a while until the operation is completed.

PM Hun Sen also explained to the workers about the importance of peace.

“I call on citizens to maintain peace and the process of development. No peace, no development. Some of us have gone through war in our country. I hope the U.S government will review it and, if possible, do not just take the remains of their soldiers, but help with the remaining bombs too,” stated PM Hun Sen.

