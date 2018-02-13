PM Hun Sen: Investment in Education Sector Is Cambodia’s Right Choice

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed his commitment to continue supporting the investment in the country’s education sector.

“Currently, investment in the education sector is the best choice for Cambodia in line with its priorities and directions,” underlined here this morning the premier while presiding over a graduation ceremony of Western University.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia still needs more potential human resources for the country’s current and future development.

Cambodia now has 7,144 primary schools, 1,240 lower secondary schools, 486 high schools, and 115 higher education institutions with a total of some 3 million students.

During his 5,000-kilometre travel across the country in the last two years, Prime Minister Hun Sen has contributed almost US$150 million to build physical infrastructure for different schools.

