PM Hun Sen Introduces Fresh News to ASEAN Leaders

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen publicly announced that he has introduced Fresh News on his mobile phone on Saturday afternoon to the top leaders of ASEAN, while streaming the news about Cambodian citizens living in Australia welcoming himself in Sydney.

His remark came during a meet-and- greet with over 500 people in Sydney.

Prime Minister Hun Sen showed the news to Brunei’s King, Indonesian President, Thai Prime Minister and Laotian Prime Minister before attending the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit.

