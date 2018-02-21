PM Hun Sen: Interfering into Cambodian Internal Affairs Jeopardizes ASEAN-Australia Joint Statement

Source: FN

Prime Minister warned that the joint statement of ASEAN-Australia Special Summit would be at risk if there were any interferences into Cambodia’s internal affairs, addressing to 15,197 garment workers in Phnom Penh’s Terk Thla on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has reacted strongly to the comments of opposition groups in Australia stating that there will be pressure and blame on Cambodia at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, to be held from March 17-18 in Sydney, Australia.

Prime Minister also reacted to Richard Di Natale, Australian Senator and leader of the Australian Greens, for requesting the Australian government to withdraw the invitation of the premier to the Summit.

The premier explained that ASEAN’s principle is based on consensus that every decision or statement can be made possible thanks to the mutual agreements among all member states; if one member declines or vetoes, the statement can not be passed.

“If certain actions contradict Cambodia’s independence and sovereignty, or interfere into Cambodia’s internal affairs, Cambodia will not agree to issue the joint statement” stated Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Prime Minister Hun Sen will lead Cambodian delegation to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. During his trip to Australia, the premier is scheduled to meet with Cambodian citizens living in Australia.

