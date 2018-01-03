PM Hun Sen Initiates Tri-cyclist Foundation

Source: FN

For 2018 New Year’s gift, Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to initiate Tri-cyclist Foundation and allow all tri-cyclists to access free health treatment.

The statement was made when the premier held a meeting with 13,000 garment workers from 13 factories located in Toul Sangke, Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

The premier added that he will spend $25,000 for the initial phase and add $2,500 monthly. Phnom Penh Governor, Khoung Sreng, will be in charge of this foundation.

Cyclo is a Khmer traditional vehicle, popular around Sangkum Reastr Niyum period of King Father Norodom Sihanouk.

The premier’s initiative is a contribution to conserving this unique Khmer vehicle identity and supporting environmental protection through this non-carbon emission vehicle.

Today, there are approximately 200 tri-cyclists in Phnom Penh, according to Met Measpheakdey, City Hall spokesman.

Related posts