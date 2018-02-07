PM Hun Sen to Inaugurate Chip Mong Insee Cement Factory in Cambodia

Source: FN

Chip Mong Insee Cement (CMIC) Corporation, a large cement factory in southwest Cambodia, will be inaugurated on February 8, 2018, presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The official launching ceremony of CMIC will also be attended by approximately 7,000 people of senior officials of the Royal Government of Cambodia, students, employees, and private sectors.

CMIC was established on September 16, 2015 with a capital investment of approximately $262 million, a joint venture between the Chip Mong Group and Siam City Cement Company in Thailand.

The manufacturing plant, known as Touk Meas Plant, is capable of producing 5,000 tons of cement per day and 1.7 million tons per year.

The plant was built on 110 hectare plot of land is located in Banteay Meas district in Kampot Province, 125km south of the capital Phnom Penh.

CMIC products are advanced quality cements for both the retail and the industrial market segments, all manufactured from well selected local raw materials, with world-class quality control and assurance standards.

As a responsible heavy industrial company, CMIC is committed to efficiently and properly managing the utilization of Cambodia’s natural resources and deploying its extensive and talented human capital in the best international safety standards.

