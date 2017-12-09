PM Hun Sen to Improve Tourism Sector

Source: FN

Following the nomination as the “Ambassador of the World for Tourism and Sustainable Development”, Prime Minister Hun Sen announced three key areas to develop this sector.

The announcement was made at the inauguration ceremony of the “Global Ambassador for Tourism and Sustainable Development Goals” at the Peace Palace on Saturday.

The premier highlighted that peace is an important factor in making the nation prosper.

He added that in order to continue to develop tourism that supports national economy, it is necessary for all parties to participate.

The premier said the government is committed to continue to ensure a positive relationship between other stakeholders, such as the Community Tourism Network, to promote the sector to a wider scale.

Related posts