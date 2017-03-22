PM Hun Sen: Human Resource Training Is Endless

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, underlined here this morning that human resource training is without end.

Even though Cambodia has now a lot of human resources, the efforts in training human resources cannot be ended, said the premier while presiding over a graduation ceremony at the National Institute of Education.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen compared human resource training with crop plating, stressing they are very different. The latter like rubber cultivation takes at most 4-5 years while the former has a lot of difficulties and consumes up to 16 years for holding a Bachelor’s Degree and another one year for teacher training, he explained.

Cambodia is proud of her efforts to have trained many human resources to fulfill work at national and international levels, he said, stressing that the Kingdom is currently the Head of Least Developed Countries (LDC) Group Coordinator and has been taking part actively in UN peacekeeping operations.

Samdech Techo Hun also highlighted that Cambodia needed human resources from foreign countries in the past, but now the country has to do her best to train her own human resources.

Taking the opportunity, Samdech Techo Prime Minister said that construction of infrastructure such as schools and other buildings cannot also be ended as the number of students keeps increasing while some school buildings are old. He thus called for the inspection and renovation of those old school buildings to avoid dangers to students.

