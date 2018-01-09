PM Hun Sen: Hosting Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting Is Our Pride

Source: FN

Cambodia is proud to host the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting which will start on January 10, 2018, Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The meeting will bring a number of development plans for the people who live along the Mekong River connecting to Chinese Lancang River, which includes Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.

“Thanks to peace, political and social stability, we can host the summit. This is the national pride which received from the cooperation of all compatriots” added the premier.

The 2nd Mekong-Lancang meeting will be co-chaired by Cambodian Premier Hun Sen and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The summit will also joined by Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Lao, Vice President Myint Swe of Myanmar, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam.

The meeting will take place in Peace Palace, Phnom Penh under the theme “Our River of Peace and Sustainable Development”.

The six leaders of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation will hold discussion on key issues to develop Mekong sub-region focusing on the commitment to maintaining peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity in Mekong sub-region.

During the meeting, the four documents to be adopted include Phnom Penh Declaration of the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting; Five Years Action Plan of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting (2018-2022); List of 2nd Phase of Cooperation Project; and the Report of the Six Working Group of Priority Areas.

Through the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation in December 2017, China granted $7.3M to implement 16 projects for the first phase in Cambodia.

Related posts