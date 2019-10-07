PM Hun Sen to Host Water Festival despite Shallow Water

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to host Water Festival – boat racing ceremony – in November 2019 even if the water level is as shallow as one meter high.

The announcement was made during a meeting with A graders, held Monday at the Peace Palace.

“Today the water in front of the Royal Palace is only 6.5 meters high, so this year, it is possible for the water level to be at below 5 meters during Water Festival; yet I made it clear that even if the water level is only one meter, we still celebrate Water Festival.

Prime Minister called former opposition leader Sam Rainsy and accomplices “despicable” for setting Cambodia’s Independence Day 9 November as a day of repatriation.

It is worth noting that the Royal Government of Cambodia used to cancel Water Festival for three consecutive years from 2011-2013 due to floods, the passing of the Late King, and political deadlocks.

Water Festival (boat racing ceremony) is one of the most magnificent traditional festivals held every November. In the Cambodia’s history, Khmer King always does the battle with enemies by sailing. He prepares this water festival ceremony every year to choose Champion of sailing battle and to honour the victory of Cambodian Naval forces since the 12th century, as depicted in the wall of Bayon Temple, Batteay Chhmar.

