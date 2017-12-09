PM Hun Sen to Host a Second Meeting With Local Journalists

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to meet with local journalists on Sunday Jan. 21, 2018, at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Center, according to a press release from the Ministry of Information on Friday.

Attendees from different media are required to register by Dec. 25, 2017.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and local journalists once took place on Jan. 14, 2017, and PM Hun Sen announced that he would continue to meet with national journalists once per year.

