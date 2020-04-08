PM Hun Sen Holds Telephone Conversation with Mike Pompeo

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on 8 April 2020, had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, appreciating mutual assistance in difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press release dated 8 April 2020.

Mike thanked Cambodia for saving lives of passengers on the Westerdam cruise ship. In return, the premier thanked the United States for the assistance and cooperation extended to Cambodia through US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as for contributing the USD 2 million to Cambodia to fight Covid-19.

“The United States will continue to support any efforts in maintaining Cambodian people’s health and safety,” Mike said.

The Secretary of State continued that the US welcomed the Royal Government of Cambodia’s statement on sovereignty, supporting all forms of cooperation on ASEAN security, and emphasised the importance of freedom of expression even though ideas are different.

Regarding the ASEAN-US framework, Prime Minister Hun Sen underlined the important role of the United States in the region and appreciated the US contributions in reducing the gap among countries in the lower Mekong and ASEAN.

The premier also took note of the contributions that American Peace Corps Volunteers have made to Cambodian society, which helps promote people-to-people relations.

The two parties shared their condolences to the victims’ families in the US and Asia due to Covid-19.

The premier conveyed his support to President Donald Trump in his efforts to combat the Covid-19; and invited Mike to visit Cambodia at an appropriate time, according to the ministry’s press release.

