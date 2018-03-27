PM Hun Sen: Historians Shouldn’t Overlook Peace Built by Cambodians

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has stressed that historians should not overlook Cambodia’s efforts in ending its internal conflict.

“[…] Don’t forget that the last stage ending totally the civil war (in Cambodia) is by Cambodian hands, not those of foreigners. This is the truth that historians should not overlook,” he said while presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a portion of National Road No. 5 in Battambang province, a former battlefield, this morning.

The United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC) has failed to end the civil war in Cambodia despite spending a lot of money, he said, adding that it is the Win Win policy that brought about full peace to the Kingdom.

The Win Win policy was launched with three important points, i.e. ensuring life and physical safety, guaranteeing the same position, and maintaining properties of the Khmer Rouge soldiers, he recalled.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also thanked all his compatriots for their contribution to carrying out the policy successfully toward the end of civil war and the establishment of peace up to the present day.

