PM Hun Sen Highly Values Peace

Source: FN

Cambodian people can live peacefully thanks to Cambodian leaders who understand the value of peace and always blend in with the people in every circumstance, according to the statement the Prime Minister Hun Sen made on Facebook.

“Solving a border issue peacefully with Laos PDR, without drawing blood, clearly shows Cambodia’s peaceful resolution and good will,” said the premier on Tuesday.

He considered peaceful negotiation as the best solution to maintain long-term friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

PM Hun Sen thanked all armed forces and citizens for their support and participation in the preservation of peace so that we all have the opportunity to develop the country.

Related posts