PM Hun Sen Highly Appreciates Local Donors for Support for COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has spoken highly of the contribution of local charitable people in the movement to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new message posted on his official Facebook page this morning, the Premier regarded them as the “foundation of the people’s health protection”.

“After I announced the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, there was a huge support movement, both spiritually and financially, which I considered as the foundation of the protection of people’s health”, he wrote.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, up to now, a total of more than US$18 million have been collected.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister said there are many Buddhist monks and people who want to contribute as well, therefore they can donate their funds through H.E. Seng Teang, Secretary of State at the Office of the Council of Ministers (012 961 971) and ABA Bank’s account Tep Sothy (001249176).

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his deep thanks to all his compatriots for their support for the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

