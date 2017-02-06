PM Hun Sen Highlights Importance of Racial and Religious Harmonisation

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has highlighted the significance of racial and religious harmonisation for the country development.

“Our nation has gone through many stages. Despite different races and religious beliefs, we are on the same boat. If the boat sinks, we’ll all die. In contrast, if the boat floats and moves fast, we’ll go forward fast together,” said Samdech Techo Prime Minister at the solidarity dinner with the Association of Khmer Chinese in Cambodia held last Saturday at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh.

“Thus, we have no choice besides doing our best to move forward without thinking of racial and religious differences,” he stressed.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also said he is proud that there is no racial and religious discrimination in Cambodia.

This is the first ever solidarity dinner between the Cambodian premier and the Khmer Chinese in Cambodia. Samdech Techo Hun Sen attends a Ramadan Iftar Dinner with Cambodian Muslim Community every year and held the first get-together with Christian Community’s leaders across the country in June last year.

Related posts