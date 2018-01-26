PM Hun Sen Highlights Cambodia-India Relations

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has lauded the good and long-lasting relations between Cambodia and India.

In fact, he said in a Facebook post this morning, Cambodia and India have had good relationship for thousands of years ago in different fields including trade, arts, culture, literature, and religious belief.

“Both nations have re-established their diplomatic ties in 1981 after we were liberated from the Pol Pot genocidal regime,” he underlined. “India is the first democratic nation that recognised the then Government of Cambodia.”

Currently, India’s technology has seen remarkable progress from which Cambodia can learn to promote the e-Government and e-People in order to further develop the country in this digital era, he added.

According to this Facebook message, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his ASEAN counterparts will attend a lunch reception hosted by Indian President H.E. Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen arrived in New Delhi, India on Jan. 24 afternoon to attend the Special Commemorative ASEAN-India Summit, the 69th Republic Day Celebrations, and to pay an official visit there until Jan. 28, at the invitation of his Indian counterpart H.E. Narendra Modi.

