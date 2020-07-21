PM Hun Sen Highlights Australia’s Support for Cambodia’s Agricultural Development

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has laid stress on Australia’s assistance to the agricultural development in Cambodia.

During his visit to Prey Kabas district of Takeo province to learn about the country’s agricultural progress this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his gratitude to the Australian government and people for their continued support for the agricultural projects in the Kingdom.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also recalled that Australia is the first nation who had announced not to support the Khmer Rouge at the UN.

Currently, Australia is one of the main development partners for Cambodia in different fields, especially agriculture, education, and investment.

One of the ongoing Australia-funded projects is Cambodia-Australia Agricultural Value Chain Programme (CAVAC).

According to its online source, CAVAC’s goal is to increase productivity and incomes for smallholder farmers in Cambodia. Rather than work directly with farmers, most of CAVAC’s activities are delivered in partnership with their suppliers and regulators, the government and the private sector, using a market systems approach to spread knowledge about new agricultural techniques. The other major part of CAVAC’s investment in Cambodia is the development of community run irrigation schemes that increase yields by ensuring year-round water supply.

CAVAC’s Phase II builds on the successful legacy of the CAVAC programme which ran from 2010-2015.

CAVAC was the Australian Government’s first investment in a market systems approach, and due to the results generated by the first phase, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australia decided to extend the programme for another phase, from 2016 – 2021, with increased scope and funding.

“CAVAC’s market systems approach means that we often work with suppliers and regulators rather than directly with farmers. This can mean developing strategies with private sector partners, including fertiliser and pesticide companies, or rice millers and exporters,” the same source said.

