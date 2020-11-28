PM Hun Sen Heading for Siem Reap Province

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen is leaving for Siem Reap province to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 38 roads.

“The Nov. 3 Event caused by COVID-19 has postponed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 38 streets in Siem Reap city. Now, I’m on the way to Siem Reap province for the groundbreaking ceremony to be held on Nov. 30, 2020,” wrote the Premier on his official Facebook page this morning.

In more than a year, he added, Siem Reap city will have nice streets. “I focus on four main points – quality, safety, effectiveness, and beauty – for this tourism city,” he said.

The construction of the 38 streets with a total length of 100 kilometres, approved by Samdech Techo Prime Minister on Sept. 4, would cost some US$150 million.

