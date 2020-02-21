PM Hun Sen to Groundbreak National Road No. 10 in March

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen will chair the groundbreaking ceremony of National Road No. 10 on 9 March 2020, according to the Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol on Friday.

National Road 10 connects Battambang to Koh Kong province in the west of Cambodia. Upon completion the people of Battambang, Pursat, Banteay Meanchey, and Pailin do not have to travel to Phnom Penh in order to go to Sihanoukville anymore. They can take this new route to Koh Kong and then go to Sihanoukville directly, saving more than 100 kilometres, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Ministry of Public Works and Transport said National Road No. 10 has a total length of 197 km, connecting Samlaut of Battambang as a corridor to Pursat to Koh Kong and then to Sihanoukville through National Road No. 48.

