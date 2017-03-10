PM Hun Sen Grants New Buildings to Three Schools in Prey Veng Province

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen announced this morning to provide new school buildings to Kampong Trabek Primary, Lower Secondary, and High Schools in Prey Veng province.

The premier made the announcement at the inauguration ceremony of a new temple and other achievements of Serey Sakor pagoda in Kampong Trabek district, Prey Veng province.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, each of the above-said schools will receive two school buildings of three floors as well as four computers, two printers and a photocopy machines. In addition, Kampong Trabek Primary and Lower Secondary Schools will have each a new three-room office building while Kampong Trabek High School will get a 20-room dormitory for teachers and students and sports facilities.

Kampong Trabek Lower Secondary School will be upgraded into a high school, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister hoped that the new school buildings will contribute to reducing difficulties of students in Kampong Trabek districts.

