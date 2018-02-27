PM Hun Sen Grants $4.6 Million to Compensate 4,000 Workers

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has provided compensatory budgets of US$4.6 million to 4,000 garment workers from nine bankrupted factories in Phnom Penh, according to Heng Sour, spokesman of the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training on Tuesday.

Heng Sour said that the premier has spent a lot of time with our fellow workers, so he knew about your situation and could take actions timely.

The Royal Government will be responsible for complementing the budget to solve the issues of salary and other benefits of workers in case the factories bankrupts.

