PM Hun Sen to Grant Large-scale Amnesty to Detainees in Pchum Ben Festival

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to propose to the King for amnesties for convicts, including the 12 Cambodian opposition party members at the upcoming Pchum Ben or Water Festival.

The announcement was made on Thursday, addressing to 17,500 workers from 12 enterprises and factories in Kandal province.

The premier, however, warned that amnesty was not proposed due to foreigners’ pressure.

“I propose to the King to grant amnesty thanks to my compassion, not pressure from foreigners,” said the premier.

The Royal Government has conducted series of releases of Cambodian political analyst, land activists, and journalists detained in 2016 and 2017. Some was done based on the court’s discretion and procedure, others through amnesty.

Cambodian political analyst Kim Sok was released on 17 August morning. He was detained by Phnom Penh Municipal Court at Prey Sar prison, not too far from the Killing Fields. On March 2017, he was charged of accusing the ruling party as the man behind the murder of Cambodian political commentator Kem Ley, who was shot dead on July 10, 2016 at a convenience store in Phnom Penh.

In response to the request of premier Hun Sen, His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni granted an amnesty to release Tep Vanny on 20 August 2018. Vanny is a land rights activist and leader of Boeung Kak community. She was detained for over two years at “M2” prison, Prey Sar, charged with insulting government officials. Other three activists, namely Heng Mom, 41, Bo Chorvy, 42, and Kong Chantha, 43, were also released.

Two former Radio Free Asia reporters Oun Chhin, 49, and Yeang Sothearin, 35 were released on bails on 21 August 2018. Chhin and Sothearin were detained in 2017, charged with espionage and producing pornography.

According to Cambodian law, Prime Minister has the rights to propose for amnesty to His Majesty King and that the King will make the final decision whether to grant or not. However, the detainees shall first serve for two-third of the imprisonment term.

Amnesty is normally practiced during three major festivals in Cambodia: Khmer New Year, Water Festival and Visakha Bochea – the day of Birth, Enlightenment and the Entrance into the Nirvana (Death) of Lord Buddha. Today, however, the premier could also propose that amnesty be granted on Independence Day, or the day of the inauguration of Win-Win Memorial –commemorating win-win policy – to be held on 29 December, a few days before New Year.

