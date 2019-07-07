PM Hun Sen Is in Good Health; Pledges Commitment to Serve His People

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen informed the compatriots that he felt relieved now after having a treatment in Singapore. He also told the dissolved oppositions not to expect his death for the next 40 years.

“Do not wait until I die to get power. The hell does not want my life for the next 40 years. It wants me to continue serving my people and to destroy all the [traitors] to ensure peace and further development,” the premier wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Due to the need to treat his right shoulder in Singapore, Prime Minister asked for pardons from local and foreign friends, as he cancelled all the meetings next week.

