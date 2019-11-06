PM Hun Sen Gives Recommendations for Effective Fight against Human Trafficking

source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has recommended four points in order to fight against human trafficking effectively, addressing at the opening ceremony of the 12th ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General Conference, held in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on 6-7 November 2019 under the theme “The Role of Prosecutors in Combating Trafficking in the Region”.

The recommendations are as follows:

First, the ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General shall jointly cooperate with institutions and countries related to “trafficking in persons”, especially in transit and destination countries, in order to solve the issues in a timely manner with efficiency and transparency.

Second, the ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General shall jointly review and evaluate the issue of “human trafficking” in a spirit of high accountability, quality, and effectiveness with the signatory states.

Third, the ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General and related institutions should jointly continue to promote cooperation, facilitate, and contribute resources for systematic operations in order to respond effectively and timely on “human trafficking” issues..

Fourth, the ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General shall jointly record and compile reports with concrete evidence to show joint efforts with relevant institutions in combating human trafficking – a crime that is harmful to society and is affecting regional and global socio-economic development.

