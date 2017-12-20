PM Hun Sen: Garment Workers’ Wages to Rise Annually

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Wednesday morning that workers’ wages must be increased annually, but workers themselves must also work hard to build their capacity.

“Salaries will be increased each year, but it requires workers’ efforts to strengthen their capacity to produce and increase output and to have a higher standard of living. As the factory gains growth, it will benefit workers as well”, stated PM Hun Sen during a meeting with over16,000 workers from 14 factories in Po Sen Chey district.

The minimum wage of Cambodian workers will increase from $153 in 2017 to $170 in 2018.

By 2019, the government will also provide workers with a new pension system so that workers can receive retirement benefits as well as civil servants.

