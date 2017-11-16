PM Hun Sen: Garment Workers’ Wages to Continue to Rise Each Year

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the wages for garment workers will not end at $170 in 2018, but it will continue to increase each year.

The remark was made during a meeting with over 20,000 garment workers from 13 factories in 7NG Industrialization Zone in Kandal Province.

The minimum wage of Cambodian workers will increase from $153 in 2017 to $170 in 2018.

The Royal Government has provided benefits to the workers, and by 2019, the government will also provide workers with a new pension system so that workers can receive retirement benefits as well as civil servants, he added.

