PM Hun Sen Fundraises $100M for Calmette Hospital

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has fundraised approximately USD 70 million plus the USD 30 million state budget, climbing to USD 100 for the modernization of Calmette Hospital.

On 30 November 2019, he called on his compatriots and foreign friends to donate to Calmette Hospital to become a state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary referral hospital in the capital Phnom Penh.

As of 6 December 2019, he has fundraised USD 70 million from donors nationwide, according to the list of donors Fresh News received on Friday.

The donor list, issued by Calmette Hospital, indicated that the ruling Cambodian People’s Party has donated USD 20 million.

Many private company owners and Oknhas, including Chip Mong, Peng Huoth, Ly Yong Phat, Sok Kong, Kith Meng, Pung Khiev Se, Khun Sea, Hong Piv and a few others donated USD 3 million equally.

Prime Minister wrote on Facebook on 30 November 2019 that, “compatriots and foreign friends who wish to donate to Calmette Hospital may contact Chheang Ra, the President of Calmette, through 012 877 877.”

He said the donors will receive a certificate signed by him.

Related posts