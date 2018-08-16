PM Hun Sen: Forum for 20 Political Parties to Take Place Next Week

Source: FN

The forum for the 20 political parties between the Royal Government of Cambodia represented by Prime Minister Hun Sen and other representatives of the 20 political parties will be held on Tuesday next week, 21 August 2018, according to an invitation letter from the cabinet addressed to the political parties which Fresh News received on Thursday.

According to an invitation issued by Deputy Prime Minister Bin Chhin, the forum will include agendas, such as opening speech by the premier, comments and ideas from political parties, others, and solidarity dinner.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), recently announced to host a forum with all the 20 political parties to gather ideas from all the participating political parties in the 6th mandate National Assembly members election for national development.

The forum aimed to create culture of dialogue between the ruling and opposition parties for the sake of national development.

“I want this informal forum to bear fruits from each party for the contributions to national development […],” said the premier, adding that, it will serve for our nation’s interests and harmony.

