PM Hun Sen: Former CNRP Officials and Members to Join CPP by November 24

Source: FN

Former Cambodia National Rescue Party members have four more days to voluntarily join Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), according to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s announcemnet.

The announcement was made in an interview with Lim Cheavutha, CEO of Fresh News, on Monday morning.

“CNRP members can voluntarily register to join CPP until November 24 because CPP has to submit a list of new commune councils to National Election Committee (NEC) by November 24,” said the premier.

Prime Minister Hun Sen added that If CNRP members join CPP after Novemebr 24, they don’t recieve any role.

So far, a total of 318 former CNRP members join CPP.

