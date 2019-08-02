PM Hun Sen to Fire and Seize Properties of Corrupted Armed Forces

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen firmly committed to implement the fifth approach, ‘surgery’, to dismiss any corrupted armed officials and seized their properties, speaking Friday at the cabinet meeting held at the Peace Palace.

Corruption has been observed to be a major obstacle to national development. The Royal Government of Cambodia has been actively fighting against corruption.

Recently, the director of Pursat Provincial Cadastral Office and two other officials were arrested on the ground of corruption by the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) on 27 July 2019 in Pursat province.

The strongman called the corruption the act of destroying the nation and the good achievement built by the government.

If found committing corruption, the officials will be removed from the posts and their properties will be seized, Prime Minister warned.

“We must take out sand and gravels from shoes to continue walking. The fifth approach applies to the big and small,” he underlined.

Cambodia must adhere to motto of “reforming internally, increasing friends in spirit of independence,” and the approach to “reflect oneself in mirror, take bath, scrub off dirt, provide treatment, and conduct surgery”; and to continue with institutional reforms to ensure further development.

