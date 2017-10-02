PM Hun Sen to Fight Against Treason

Source: FN

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, vowed to fight against any treason. The commitment will be beyond the arrest of Kem Sokha, as it is a systematic case.

The remark was made during the inauguration ceremony of Sokha Hotel presided over by the premier in Siem Reap province on Monday morning.

“We do not allow and give opportunity to anybody who destroys our national security. We continue to take action on this illegal act and it is not over by arresting one person because it is a systematic case,” stated the premier.

“Do not do whatever you want to do and serve as a foreign slave to destroy the Cambodians,” he added.

“They wanted to murder me with four bombs. If they could do so, why can’t I enforce the law that stated that treason is illegal? It is not for my own good, but for the nations,” stated the premier.

Prime Minister Hun Sen further questioned, “Bombings in our country, killing millions of people, how can it be done? UN acknowledges the Khmer Rouge, and I just enforce the law protecting national defense and sovereignty”.

PM Hun Sen also called on Cambodians to jointly preserve and safeguard the national peace and stability of the country in order to achieve national development opportunities and improve their livelihoods.

Kem Sokha was arrested at his home at 00:35 am on September 3, by justice police in his house located in Toul Kok, Phnom Penh.

The arrest was made when Sokha appeared in a video to term plans to topple the government. He is facing a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison based on article 443 of the criminal code.

Two political parties, the FUNCINPEC Party and Cambodian Youth Party, have also released statement on filing a lawsuit for CNRP dissolution.

