PM Hun Sen to Extend the Deadline for CNRP Members to Join CPP Until November 26

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen extended the deadline for Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) members to join Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) until November 26.

The announcement was made in an exclusive interview with Lim Cheavutha, CEO of Fresh News, on Thursday night.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that former CNRP candidates, who lost the 4th Mandate of Commune Council Elections, can preserve these positions if they join the CPP by November 26.

“CNRP members can voluntarily register to join CPP until November 26 because CPP has to submit a list of new commune councils to National Election Committee (NEC) by November 26,” said the premier.

Prime Minister Hun Sen added that if CNRP members join CPP after November 26, they will not receive any position.

So far, more than 650 former CNRP members joined CPP.

Related posts