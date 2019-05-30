PM Hun Sen: Every Country and Cambodia Shall Not Be “Ant” for Elephant to Step on

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Thursday that all countries, including Cambodia, shall not become a grass or ant for the elephant to step on, responding to a question from Nikkei Asia Review after addressing at the 25th International Conference on “Asia’s Future”, Tokyo, Japan, on 30 May 2019.

In response to the question: “What is your perspective regarding the impacts of US-China trade war on Asia, particularly on Cambodia,” the Premier stated that, “No one awaits for the death by sanctions. Asia and other countries shall not be an ant for the elephant to step on. We will find ways to escape from the trade war.”

Prime Minister hoped the United States and China will find suitable solutions for the prosperity of the region and the globe.

“No one could survive alone these days. The world today is interdependent. We need to find solutions through win-win policy,” the Premier underlined.

Related posts