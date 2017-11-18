PM Hun Sen: To Ensure the Safety of the Citizens is the Most Important Duty

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the premier’s most important duty is to ensure the safety and security of his people, make sure that Cambodian children could access to education, and protect the businessmen, traders and investors in the country without fear.

He also thanked all Cambodians for helping to maintain peace and good order for the nation to grow.

On his Facebook page today, the premier also highlighted his busy work, such as visiting with garment workers after returning from the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in the Philippines earlier this week.

