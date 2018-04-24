PM Hun Sen to End Land Disputes and Illegal Logging in Koh Rong

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that his first presence in Koh Rong Island aims to end land disputes and illegal logging.

His remark was made when he presided over the inauguration ceremony of 40-million-dollar-five-star Royal Sand Koh Rong Hotel on Monday.

“I have two goals coming to Koh Rong: to inform we have five-star hotel in Koh Rong and to end land dispute and logging here,” said the premier.

The premier advised Senior Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction Chea Sophara to minimize the involving parties in the land disputes and use win-win solutions to solve the issues.

Prime Minister also ordered relevant authorities to immediately seize the investment licenses from companies that refused to develop Rabbit Island in Kep province; and warned to dispel any inactive ministers who failed to solve issues for the citizens.

He emphasized that the law has already stipulated the organizations and functions of each ministry and that each minister shall not wait for the Prime Minister’s order to take actions.

